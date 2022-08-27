Jack Flaherty makes fourth rehab start, will meet with Cardinals brass to chart return

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he was eager to watch video of right-hander Jack Flaherty’s fourth and, presumably, final rehab start Friday night in Memphis. After that, Marmol, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Flaherty are expected to have a summit Saturday with Marmol and Mozeliak ultimately to decide “what makes the most sense,” said Marmol, regarding when to activate Flaherty.

The last time this happened, Flaherty was granted his druthers of coming off the injured list after just two starts for his troublesome right shoulder. This time, he had much more rehab time and finished his start Friday strongly. After allowing a hit, a run and walking two in the first inning against Charlotte, Flaherty permitted just three more hits and a walk while fanning three in a 5 1/3 inning stint, covering 85 pitches, 50 of them strikes. He allowed just the one run and threw two wild pitches.