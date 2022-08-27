Jack Flaherty makes fourth rehab start, will meet with Cardinals brass to chart return

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he was eager to watch video of right-hander Jack Flaherty’s fourth and, presumably, final rehab start Friday night in Memphis. After that, Marmol, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Flaherty are expected to have a summit Saturday with Marmol and Mozeliak ultimately to decide “what makes the most sense,” said Marmol, regarding when to activate Flaherty.
- Follow Albert from through his surge as he chases homer history.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
- He and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory..
- Pujols singles, doubles, (surpassing Rogers Hornsby on the all-time Cardinals hits list), and homered in his first three at-bats.
- An early blast sparks one of the most dramatic wins of the season, and a high-five with rapper Nelly.
- A 409-foot smack off Cristopher Sanchez into left center is the 1,377th extra-base hit of his career, tying Stan Musial for third all-time.
- A three-run shot in the ninth comes off a position player in second baseman Josh VanMeter
- Pujols’ first homer in the fifth gives him five pinch homers in his career, with his previous pinch homer as a Cardinal coming 13 years earlier.
- Pujols hits Andy Ashby’s breaking ball 426 feet and into the glove of a young Cardinals fan in the left-field second deck.
- Pujols, who hadn’t homered as a Cardinal in the regular season since Sept. 22, 2011, lofted a 93 mph fastball into the left-field seats.
The last time this happened, Flaherty was granted his druthers of coming off the injured list after just two starts for his troublesome right shoulder. This time, he had much more rehab time and finished his start Friday strongly. After allowing a hit, a run and walking two in the first inning against Charlotte, Flaherty permitted just three more hits and a walk while fanning three in a 5 1/3 inning stint, covering 85 pitches, 50 of them strikes. He allowed just the one run and threw two wild pitches.
The Cardinals could activate Flaherty to pitch next Wednesday in Cincinnati or wait until next weekend when the Chicago Cubs are in St. Louis.
Rick Hummel
Rick Hummel is a Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
