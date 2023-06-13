First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time at Busch Stadium.

A stopper the last time he took the mound for the Cardinals, Jack Flaherty enters his start against the Giants fresh off an outing that included six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts against the Rangers on June 7. He’ll look to do the same on Tuesday at Busch Stadium with the Cardinals looking to even the three-game series after a 4-3 loss in Monday’s opener.

Since giving up a season-high 10 runs in a home start against the Angels on May 4, Flaherty has posted a 2.06 ERA in his six games. That span for Flaherty includes 36 strikeouts in 35 innings. The Cardinals are 5-1 the last six times he's taken the mound. He's completed five innings or more in five of those six outings.

The right-hander will have a familiar defense behind him as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol rolls out the same starting lineup as he did on Monday night. St. Louis’s lineup will be tasked with facing Giants righty Alex Cobb, who met St. Louis on April 24 and threw a complete game shutout at Oracle Park.

Cobb limited the Cardinals to six hits and a walk in an outing that came as the Cardinals were sputtering in April. The 35-year-old struck out four and induced 20 ground balls — 17 of which resulted in outs.