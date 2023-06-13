First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time at Busch Stadium.
A stopper the last time he took the mound for the Cardinals, Jack Flaherty enters his start against the Giants fresh off an outing that included six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts against the Rangers on June 7. He’ll look to do the same on Tuesday at Busch Stadium with the Cardinals looking to even the three-game series after a 4-3 loss in Monday’s opener.
Since giving up a season-high 10 runs in a home start against the Angels on May 4, Flaherty has posted a 2.06 ERA in his six games. That span for Flaherty includes 36 strikeouts in 35 innings. The Cardinals are 5-1 the last six times he's taken the mound. He's completed five innings or more in five of those six outings.
The right-hander will have a familiar defense behind him as Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol rolls out the same starting lineup as he did on Monday night. St. Louis’s lineup will be tasked with facing Giants righty Alex Cobb, who met St. Louis on April 24 and threw a complete game shutout at Oracle Park.
Cobb limited the Cardinals to six hits and a walk in an outing that came as the Cardinals were sputtering in April. The 35-year-old struck out four and induced 20 ground balls — 17 of which resulted in outs.
People are also reading…
Lineups
Cardinals (27-40, 5th in NL Central, 7.5 GB)
1. Brendan Donovan, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Gorman, DH
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Willson Contreras, C
6. Dylan Carlson, RF
7. Jordan Walker, LF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Tommy Edman, CF
P: Jack Flaherty, RHP
Giants (34-32, 3rd in NL West, 7.0 GB)
1. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B
2. Thairo Estrada, 2B
3. Joc Pederson, DH
4. J.D. Davis, 3B
5. Michael Conforto, RF
6. Mitch Haniger, LF
7. Mike Yastrzemski, CF
8. Patrick Bailey, C
9. Brandon Crawford, SS
P: Alex Cobb, RHP
Pitching matchup
RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.15 ERA): Flaherty enters Tuesday with 32 consecutive innings of not having allowed a home run — the sixth-longest active streak among NL pitchers — and the NL lead in double plays induced with 14. He’s issued an NL-high 40 walks and held opposing teams to one run or less in each of his last three starts.
RHP Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.01 ERA): The righty has produced a 58.6% ground ball rate this season, according to FanGraphs, and a chase rate in the 71st percentile, per Statcast. He leads qualified Giants starters in ERA and has pitched five or more innings in nine of his 13 starts.
Number to know
.304: The Cardinals’ winning percentage in one-run games this season. After dropping a 4-3 game on Monday, St. Louis fell to 7-16 on the season in games decided by one run. The .304 win percentage is the second-lowest in MLB behind only the Padres.
More to read
Injury report
RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm soreness): The Cardinals closer expressed optimism on Tuesday and noted the readings from an initial MRI done on his arm were “pretty positive.” Tuesday marked day two of a 10-day window during which Helsley won’t throw. He experienced some discomfort while playing catch on Sunday that led him to the 15-day IL. The move is retroactive to Saturday. He will be reevaluated after the rest period. (Updated June 13)
OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Nootbaar continued to show progress with back-to-back “good” days of baseball activities on Monday and Tuesday, Marmol said. There is no timetable for when he could begin a rehab assignment. (Updated June 13)
LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Less than inning into his rehab assignment, lefty reliever felt a “tug” in the injured arm and immediately left the mound and put a stop to his rehab assignment. Naughton will go through another round of evaluations to determine if there’s a clear cause for the renewed pain or an increase in the severity. (Updated June 12)
OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): "First time I've been pain free (in months)," O'Neill said upon his return to the Cardinals from treatment. "I can see a light at the end of the tunnel." O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. The outfielder said he had difficulty sleeping due to the back pain. He is in the middle of a two-week core program, and on Thursday he will meet with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities as soon as Friday. (Updated June 11)
What’s next
The Cardinals wrap-up their three-game series against the Giants with a noon finale on Wednesday before they begin a road trip that will take them to New York, Washington, and London.
Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.