Jack's back: Flaherty will start for Cardinals Wednesday after making pitch to management

When asked this past week if he felt his pitches were sharp enough, his execution crisp enough to get outs in the majors, Jack Flaherty nodded with a confident, "Yes."

The last phase of his recovery from shoulder injury would be stamina.

And that, he pointed out, is something that the Cardinals had allowed other pitchers to get on the job in the majors. He wanted to make the case that he was ready to do the same, to make the leap from rehab assignment to throwing pitches in games that matter and build arm strength in that competition.

The Cardinals, initially reluctant, have agreed.

Flaherty will start Wednesday for the Cardinals against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium The right-hander will be making his first start of the season, his first start since bursitis in his right shoulder ended his spring training before it could begin. Flaherty will have a hard cap of around 60 pitches.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced the decision before Tuesday's doubleheader, and he explained that Flaherty sought an increase in intensity, and that he only place to find that would be the majors.

“He was very adamant about a couple of things – mainly physically and mentally increasing, not just the workload, but the intensity of what he’s doing, and that can only happen here,” Marmol said. “Physically, he feels better than he’s ever felt. He would rather increase the intensity than the workload, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Flaherty had originally been scheduled to start Wednesday for Class AAA Memphis.

The Cardinals are going to have him repeat the same number of pitches he threw this past Friday during a rehab start with the Redbirds. He overwhelmed minor-league hitters in two starts this month, and Flaherty has repeatedly said that his arm and his pitches have not felt this good, this lively since the 2019 season.

"He just asked, 'How are you feeling? How's it going? What do you what do you got? Where do you want to throw?'" Flaherty said. "'But you got to be honest and let us know. If you feel good, you feel good. We're not going to have any in-betweens.' We're trying to win a World Series and you're not going to do that on June 13 or June 14, but if you feel good and you want to be back we'll talk about it."

The Cardinals will have Andre Pallante, the scheduled starter for the series finale against the Bucs, available in relief of Flaherty. Marmol said they are not removing the rookie right-hander from the rotation, just using him relief if needed and them rescheduling his next start for as soon as this weekend in Boston.

If Flaherty recovers well from his first start of the season, his next will be in Milwaukee against the second-place Brewers, and he'll likely increase his pitch count to between 85 and 90 pitches.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

