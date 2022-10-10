Join baseball writer Derrick Goold for his live Cardinals chat at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Molina and Pujols single in final at-bats of their careers, but a lack of offense elsewhere, notably from Arenado and Goldschmidt, cost Cardinals in wild-card loss to Phillies.
MLB has announced the start times for each of the Cardinals' first three playoff games against the Philadelphia Phillies.
All-Star closer Helsley, pitching through an injured finger, walks two, hits one, and invites six-run ninth inning by Philly to upend Cardinals, 6-3, in Game 1.
Phillies hold Arenado and Goldschmidt hitless with runners on base and not even late singles by Pujols and Molina can rescue Cardinals from 2-0 loss.
Closer Ryan Helsley walks two, hits a batter, and allows a hit to ignite the Phillies' first playoff rally in 11 years and spoil scoreless gem by Quintana.
Cardinals use a four-run rally in the seventh to tie game, Juan Yepez's RBI single in the 10th to win, 8-7. Helsley removed as 'precaution' after injuring finger on pitching hand.
With just one game left to play in the regular season, the Cardinals begin to shape their postseason roster with a set of transactions.
With one swing, Pujols surpassed the Babe, tied Hank, and even broke a record held by Barry Bonds. But a bases-loaded walk in ninth loses game, 3-2.
Jose Quintana has been named the Cardinals' Game 1 starter. Friday will mark his first postseason start since the 2017 NLCS with the Chicago Cubs.
Phillies are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and their draw? Facing Cardinals, who famously ousted them in 2011. A look at '22 teams.
