Join baseball writer Derrick Goold for his live Cardinals chat from the Winter Meetings

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
For the first time in three years, front offices, agents, and media will gather for the Winter Meetings, and the Cardinals have significant shopping yet to do.
After a breakout 2021 with a rare combo of speed and power, O'Neill's 2022 was potholed by leg injuries that have inspired revisions to his offseason regimen.
Adam Wainwright will join St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt on the U.S. team for March's World Baseball Classic.
Check out a selection of answers to commonly asked questions from our weekly live chats with Cardinals writers Derrick Goold and Rick Hummel.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat, Rick Hummel's last before he retires.
Long-time Post-Dispatch reporter and Baseball Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel says goodbye, looks back on more than half a century in St. Louis.
Allen’s sixth season as a coach since joining the Cardinals organization will be his first at the major-league level.
Read the highlights from Rick Hummel’s final Cardinals chat.
Editors note: Rick Hummel is retiring from the Post-Dispatch this week after serving as a sportswriter for 51 years, most of it on the basebal…
Consensus among baseball execs is that banning shifts will put premium on middle-infield defense at a time when "generational" talents are available.
