Join baseball writer Derrick Goold for his live Cardinals chat

Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon break out their crystal ball for the 2023 Cardinals. Gordo sees a stellar season leading a starting pitcher elsewhere. BenFred sees a player who has not yet debuted winning a major award.
Joe Buck to ESPN, Rick Hummel's retirement, and Albert Pujols hitting his milestone home run on an Apple broadcast were among the big stories of 2022.
The remaining free-agent pitchers are flying off the shelves. So far, anyway, the Cardinals have decided to stand pat with the rotation they have.
Tommy Edman’s commitment to Team Korea in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be his first time representing the national team.
Jordan Walker hopes to keep his success going into 2023 when spring training rolls around for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan went 29-27 and clinched a playoff spot in the Venezuelan Winter League with Molina as their manager.
From Jordan Walker’s 100 runs scored to Moises Gomez’s line drive rate, here are some interesting Cardinals minor league stats from the 2022 season.
After a successful season at the plate during the regular season with Class AA Springfield and at the Arizona Fall League, Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker is focused on improving his outfield defense this winter.
The search has begun to find a Cardinals television play-by-play announcer.
With free agent signings and trades continuing to be made across Major League Baseball, here's a look at where some notable former Cardinals are heading.
McLaughlin, who was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated for the third time is leaving by mutual decision, he and BSM officials said Thursday.
