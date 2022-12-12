Join baseball writer Derrick Goold for his live Cardinals chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Sports columnist Ben Frederickson breaks down the Willson Contreras signing and shares how a former Cubs and Cardinals pitcher impacted the process in a positive way.
-
Wilking Rodriguez, struck out more than 40% of the batters he faced in Mexico, though he has not been in the majors since 2014. Also: Ads on Cards jerseys?
As Cardinals introduced their new, longterm catcher Willson Contreras on Friday an onrushing question could not be ignored: Who exactly will he catch in '24?
Walker, the Cardinals' top prospect and one of the top hitting prospects in baseball, could win a spot on the opening day roster with strong spring.
Cardinals would welcome chance to add a long-term fixture at catcher to replace Yadier Molina, and a trade could spur interest in free agents at other positions.
The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a deal with veteran free agent catcher Willson Contreras sources confirm to the Post-Dispatch. The deal is valued at $87.5 million over a term of five years.
Sources say team has engaged in contract talks with former Cub. "We want to make sure we get it right," says manager Marmol at winter meetings.
Contreras' five-year, $87.5-million contract includes a previously unadvertised option for 2028. He'll wear No. 40 and bring more offensive oomph to the lineup.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
From the next step in young player development to a possible rotation competition, this is what Marmol touched on during his availability on Tuesday.
Cardinals introduce 3-time All-Star after finalizing 5-year, $87.5-million deal with a club option for 2028 and present him jersey he daydreamed about wearing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.