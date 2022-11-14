 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Join baseball writer Derrick Goold for his live Monday Cardinals chat

  • 0

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.

Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon run through some popular names in the free-agent class and assess their potential fit with the Cardinals.

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News