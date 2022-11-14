Join baseball writer Derrick Goold for his live Monday Cardinals chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon run through some popular names in the free-agent class and assess their potential fit with the Cardinals.
Consensus among baseball execs is that banning shifts will put premium on middle-infield defense at a time when "generational" talents are available.
Mozeliak and his staff explore trade possibilities for catcher, such as Toronto and A's, and free agents (Contreras, Vazquez) at GM meetings, knowing one outcome: It will be different.
In 90 games with Cleveland's Class AAA team, defensively gifted Fermin hit .215 with a .336 on-base percentage. Also: Reyes, VerHagen returned to 40-man roster.
Cardinals, eyeing a return to pre-pandemic plan for spending, have created a "gap" between four other division teams, each looking for a way to close it.
Delvin Perez was the Cardinals’ 2016 first-round draft pick and rose to Class AAA this past season.
The matrix of deferred money and Colorado cash invites confusion and speculation when discussing the Cardinals' rising payroll. Let's cut the clutter.
In 12 years of the award, only four different NL fielders have one the highest fielding honor: Arenado has won six, former teammate Yadier Molina four.
The All-MLB Team awards will be partially decided by a fan vote that began on Thursday and ends on Nov. 22.
