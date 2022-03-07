Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his chat from Jupiter

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 10 a.m. live chat.
First amateur player out of Asia signed by Cardinals will be debuting as a pro when he reports to camp. At 18, he's the second-youngest outfielder present.
Fresh from workout with teammates Knizner and Matz, righthander says it's important 'to be as good as possible at baseball whenever someone asks you to come play it again.'
They played together at Classes A, AA and AAA in 2021. Now, one can work out at spring training complex and the other can't.
After nine consecutive days of negotiations, talks fail and leave sides in limbo. Leads MLB to cancel games for first time in a work stoppage since 1995.
Longtime coach and instructor will switch over to major league side whenever owners' lockout ends. It has been a "weird" time, he says.
All is much more quiet at camp in Jupiter while negotiators take a break.
Carlton, Morris, Renteria are other nominees fans can consider in online vote beginning Saturday.
As meetings neared 3 a.m. local time, encouraged MLB postponed its own deadline for a deal, though source cautions about big gaps in biggest issues.
The owners’ lockout trudges toward 100 days, but this past week’s negotiations revealed where fans will see changes the most: the race for the postseason.
Fans can watch workouts in person for the first time in three years. Cards' 153-player roster includes prospects Walker, Gorman, Liberatore, and Baez.
