Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat, 11 a.m. Jul 25, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cardinals questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.-- ----- 0 Comments Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright calls Reds’ park a ‘disaster’ after another loss there Veteran is 10-17 against Reds and has a 5.59 ERA at Great American Ball Park. 'It makes my skin crawl,' he said. Cardinals pitcher Steven Matz has good-news, bad-news win over Cincinnati Left-hander, just off the injured list, probably is headed back to it with a knee strain. All-Star Game notebook: As trade buzz swirls, Nationals star Juan Soto could 'tremendously' shape race Washington is reportedly entertaining offers for the best young hitter in the game, and contenders are intrigued. Also: Kershaw named starter at home. Pujolspalooza! All-Stars orbit around Cardinals great Pujols as he shines in his final Derby Back at Dodger Stadium, where his career got a jolt a year ago, Pujols bests the top seed in the Home Run Derby and begins his All-Star farewell with a blast. Cardinals’ Goldschmidt, Arenado won’t go to Toronto because they are unvaccinated Canada COVID restrictions bar athletes who haven't been vaccinated from entering country. The two will miss games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cardinals report cards: Field staff thrives, but team's frugal offseason shows First-year manager Oliver Marmol and his field staff have had a strong season so far, especially considering the team's injuries. But what if the organization had spent more money? ‘The perfect leader’: As greats retire, Paul Goldschmidt rises as Cardinals’ next star of stars Goldschmidt punctuates stellar first half with his first All-Star homer, starts second half as NL MVP frontrunner and sees his role as veteran, leader growing on him. Cardinals report cards: MVP candidate hitters at the top, struggles at the bottom Columnist Jeff Gordon assigns midseason grades to Cardinals hitters, who started the year collectively strong but have struggled of late. Cardinals at the Break: Three up. Three down. Five to watch. What happens if Paul Goldschmidt, who famously warms as the weather does, spends a whole season on sizzle? Cardinals notebook: Harrison Bader begins rehab option with eye to Toronto Team may have a couple of unvaccinated regulars not going to Canada next week. Would DeJong be back?