Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat at 1 p.m. Monday Aug 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1 p.m. live chat. - ----- 0 comments Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular St. Louis Cardinals Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury Aug 13, 2021 Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs. St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals' DeJong seeks answers with his swing as team struggles to stay afloat Aug 10, 2021 Shortstop has 14 homers but has skidded to a .198 batting average. 'I want to stay in this position, stay in this city,' he says. St. Louis Cardinals Master Class: Wainwright redefines 'complete' game vs. Pirates with two hits, RBI and shutout on 88 pitches Aug 12, 2021 Cardinals oust Pirates, 4-0, and veteran righthander throws one of the most effective shutouts in club history, with a little help from Harrison Bader. St. Louis Cardinals Jack's back for Cardinals in 6-0 win over Royals Aug 14, 2021 Flaherty, who had been out 73 days with a torn oblique muscle, holds Royals to two scratch hits, walks no one in six innings. Arenado, O'Neill homer back-to-back. Nootbaar homers on back-to-back days. St. Louis Cardinals Lester improves again and Cardinals' offense explodes late in 9-4 win over Royals 22 hrs ago Lefthander scatters seven singles. Arenado drives in four runs. Late replacement Sosa has career-high four hits. St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals Notebook: Cabrera expands role, Hudson makes strides, and a Cardinal's cornfield 'Dream' Aug 12, 2021 Recent usage to cover the eighth inning shows how Cardinals are utilizing Cabrera to spell Gallegos, give a left look to higher-leverage spots. St. Louis Cardinals Cardinal notebook: Nootbaar, other young Cardinals preach science to slugger Arenado Aug 14, 2021 Arenado listens — and homers in two successive games in Kansas City. St. Louis Cardinals Trying to start something: Sharp Happ superb in 4-1 win vs. Pirates, trying to slingshot Cardinals into winning stretch Aug 10, 2021 Staked to lead by Edman's leadoff homer, Happ allows one hit in six innings to become the first of the Cardinals' three veteran lefties added this season to claim a win. St. Louis Cardinals Kim's elbow ailment serious enough for Cardinals to place him on IL Aug 9, 2021 Lefthander had struggled in previous two starts. Righthander Ponce de Leon activated from IL. St. Louis Cardinals Injured Carlson expected back for Tuesday's opener of Cardinals' series with Brewers Aug 14, 2021 Wainwright, Flaherty to open Milwaukee series. LeBlanc joins Kim on injured list.