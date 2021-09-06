Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat at 1 p.m. Tuesday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Tuesday's 1 p.m. live chat.
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
Cardinals have 96 homers, a top-10 offense everywhere but St. Louis, prompting questions about 'what's changed at Busch' and what club can change about Busch.
Day after Wainwright, at 40, wins NL Pitcher of the Month award, Cardinals tandem Friday will become the fourth battery to start 300 games, first since 1975, and they're 24 shy of MLB high.
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Castellanos has six RBIs in Game 2, Happ allows seven runs as Cardinals cannot build on their 5-4 win in Game 1 against Cincinnati.
Hudson threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Class AA Springfield on Thursday and will have at least one more rehab outing. Flaherty's recovery continues as days slip from season.
Tuesday's postponement sets up day-night doubleheader as rosters expand, but not to as many as 40 as in previous Septembers. Dickson, Sanchez will make 28.
Gallegos closes first game of doubleheader by retiring Reds in order for his fourth save of season, second in as many days since moving into last inning.
Lester retires 16 consecutive and had as many hits on his own (one) as he allowed to 'inch' the Cardinals within 2 1/2 games of Reds' wild-card lead.
