Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat at 11 a.m. Friday

Left-hander spikes the ball as he's taken out in ninth inning of victory over Reds. Rookie Pallante gets the win as rookies Donovan, Gorman drive in four runs.
The NL's starting shortstop in the Futures Game, next to his pal and teammate Cardinals' top prospect Jordan Walker, Winn let loose his inner pitcher.
Washington is reportedly entertaining offers for the best young hitter in the game, and contenders are intrigued. Also: Kershaw named starter at home.
'We're not putting it together,' says third baseman. Cardinals finish 14-game stretch against winning teams with no series wins, a 5-9 record and five of their 11 shutouts this season.
Taken at 22nd overall, Hjerpe had a school-record 161 strikeouts in 103⅓ innings.
Back at Dodger Stadium, where his career got a jolt a year ago, Pujols bests the top seed in the Home Run Derby and begins his All-Star farewell with a blast.
Mikolas to take on Reds in his final start before the All-Star Game.
Goldschmidt punctuates stellar first half with his first All-Star homer, starts second half as NL MVP frontrunner and sees his role as veteran, leader growing on him.
Third baseman says he has been bothered for a month. He will not even go to Los Angeles.
First-year manager Oliver Marmol and his field staff have had a strong season so far, especially considering the team's injuries. But what if the organization had spent more money?
