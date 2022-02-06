Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
'I don’t even know what spring training looks like or if it’s going to happen,' he says.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Owners insist ‘the most productive path forward would be the involvement of an impartial third party to help bridge gaps and facilitate an agreement.’
Righthander gave Birds a boost over 20 years ago. The 55-year-old is now a college pitching coach in Texas.
The role will allow Shildt to continue his full-time work with Major League Baseball and the commissioner's office as they explore potential rule changes.
Sides in baseball's labor dispute will meet again Tuesday after a small group of reps from players' union, including Cardinals' Andrew Miller, presented new proposals that hint at their top priorities.
Rookie second baseman had month to remember in 2003. He was gone after 2004.
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Boston slugger received 77.9 percent of vote. Bonds, Clemens don't approach 75% level. Former Cardinal Rolen jumps to 63.2%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.