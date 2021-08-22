Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat at 11 a.m. Monday Aug 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. - ----- 0 comments Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular St. Louis Cardinals Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are Aug 17, 2021 Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements. St. Louis Cardinals Extra messy: Brewers rally, seize on mistakes for 6-4 win over Cardinals in 10th Aug 19, 2021 Milwaukee ties game in ninth on solo homer, pulls away in the 10th thanks to a wild pitch, an error, and a misplay. Pushes Cardinals 12 games back in division. Derrick Goold: Bird Land 'Noot boom!': Rookie outfielder Nootbaar's rise as prospect, welcome 'presence' bloomed in spring Aug 20, 2021 Nootbaar used late-night cage work in 2020 to start swing from 'scratch' and unlock its power. Thursday's homer was his ninth of 2021, doubling his career total. St. Louis Cardinals Blanked by Brewers: Cardinals' winning streak stalls as first-place Milwaukee zeroes in on division crown, 2-0 Aug 18, 2021 Burnes holds Cardinals hitless through five, scoreless through six, and only Wainwright's deft dodging of trouble keeps Cardinals close. St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals notebook: Cards, Brewers draw to their aces for key series Aug 15, 2021 Waiwright, Flaherty, Burnes, Peralta, Woodruff all set to start in the three-game set. St. Louis Cardinals Miles to go: Mikolas provides Cardinals five sturdy innings in return, offense offers zilch in 4-0 loss to Pirates Aug 21, 2021 In only his second start since 2019, Mikolas gathers momentum and does not allow an earned run. Cardinals offense remains vexed by Bucs' Keller. St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals induct four into team's Hall of Fame Aug 21, 2021 Hernandez, Herr, Tudor and White join list of team luminaries Derrick Goold: Bird Land Do Cardinals really have something brewing? Milwaukee arrives for sternest test yet Aug 17, 2021 Pivotal series for Cardinals begins with putting rookie Carlson (wrist) on the injured list and opting to have Mikolas start Friday, vs. Pittsburgh. St. Louis Cardinals Mikolas, with renewed velocity, is ready for another comeback with Cardinals Aug 19, 2021 Righthander, who has made one big-league start since 2019, will face Pirates Friday. St. Louis Cardinals After Memphis visit for two innings and a steak dinner he didn't eat, Kim awaits next step, role Aug 21, 2021 Cardinals are discussing whether to have lefty, recovering from a sore elbow, make another rehab appearance or return sooner, even as a reliever.