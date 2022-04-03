Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat at noon Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s live chat at noon.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
“Any time you have a player like Albert — what he means, what he brings to the clubhouse, it’s great,” said Molina.
Former teammate Matheny calls it a ‘fitting end’ to a big-league career that began 21 years ago.
The lowest ticket price for the Cardinals home opener has more than doubled since news broke of a deal to bring Albert Pujols back to St. Louis.
DeJong knocks in five runs, three on home run. Molina also homers, Pujols singles as Mikolas pitches strongly for five innings.
Three-time MVP continues emotional week by awaiting word Wednesday on how his wife's brain surgery went in Southern California. He says: It 'went well.'
Righthander hits 100 on 13 of 20 pitches, strikes out two in scoreless inning. Wainwright, teamed with Molina again, works efficient five innings but Cardinals fall to Astros 2-1.
