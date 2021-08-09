Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 10 a.m. live chat.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
With a Golden career headed for Bronze, Molina, 39, repeated his plan to play one more year and intends for it to be with Cardinals. Also: 2022 schedule released.
Four bases-loaded walks in the eighth inning, three of them from closer Alex Reyes, proves the difference as Atlanta rallies to sweep series.
Happ throws five innings in Cardinals debut but Atlanta scores three in the eighth to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.
'I didn’t think it could have gone any better,' broadcaster said.
Atlanta's first five batters score, four before the Cardinals lefty can get his first out, and the offense never arrives. Lester allows six, gets through five innings.
Cardinals are dead even for eighth time in 16 games. Carpenter's batting average had been under .200 all year until he breaks tie and Cardinals go on to beat Royals 5-2.
Veteran lefty, acquired at the trade deadline, will be the first of two newcomers to start first two games of series vs. Atlanta.
Righthander's next start slated to be in Pittsburgh next week. He allowed five runs in nine innings over three starts, striking out 11
Righthander, who will be out 72 days after being hurt, will work final game of Pirates' series after making three rehab starts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.