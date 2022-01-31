Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Sides in baseball's labor dispute will meet again Tuesday after a small group of reps from players' union, including Cardinals' Andrew Miller, presented new proposals that hint at their top priorities.
The role will allow Shildt to continue his full-time work with Major League Baseball and the commissioner's office as they explore potential rule changes.
Righthander gave Birds a boost over 20 years ago. The 55-year-old is now a college pitching coach in Texas.
Boston slugger received 77.9 percent of vote. Bonds, Clemens don't approach 75% level. Former Cardinal Rolen jumps to 63.2%.
Derrick Goold shares (defends?) 10 names checked on his Hall of Fame ballot and details how as steroid era recedes, other debates arrive.
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Rookie second baseman had month to remember in 2003. He was gone after 2004.
Ben Boyd comes from KMOX to replace retiring Anne Carroll, who led the now 145-station operation for 34 years.
