Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat

Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Lefthander scatters seven singles. Arenado drives in four runs. Late replacement Sosa has career-high four hits.
Cardinals oust Pirates, 4-0, and veteran righthander throws one of the most effective shutouts in club history, with a little help from Harrison Bader.
Flaherty, who had been out 73 days with a torn oblique muscle, holds Royals to two scratch hits, walks no one in six innings. Arenado, O'Neill homer back-to-back. Nootbaar homers on back-to-back days.
Arenado listens — and homers in two successive games in Kansas City.
Recent usage to cover the eighth inning shows how Cardinals are utilizing Cabrera to spell Gallegos, give a left look to higher-leverage spots.
Staked to lead by Edman's leadoff homer, Happ allows one hit in six innings to become the first of the Cardinals' three veteran lefties added this season to claim a win.
Waiwright, Flaherty, Burnes, Peralta, Woodruff all set to start in the three-game set.
Shortstop has 14 homers but has skidded to a .198 batting average. 'I want to stay in this position, stay in this city,' he says.
Wainwright, Flaherty to open Milwaukee series. LeBlanc joins Kim on injured list.
