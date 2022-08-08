Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Bring your Cardinals questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Two catches, one by Arenado and another by Nootbaar, preserved a 1-0 victory in front of the largest crowd ever at Busch III, but only after Molina's deft calls.
Washington's asking price is high for Soto and several starting pitchers, but Cardinals' deal with Pittsburgh for two pitchers did not cost top prospects.
Quintana, the first of two lefty starters added at the deadline, pitches six superb innings and helps lift Cardinals to doubleheader sweep of Cubs.
Dan McLaughlin has joined the radio crew for a handful of games this season when local TV productions are bumped in favor of national coverage.
With a deadline approaching and that innings gap looming, the Cardinals’ goal to fortify the rotation, acquire a lefty if possible, and add to…
'When is the hitter going to get dinged?' pitcher wonders after losing a strike. Also: Cardinals go international to host Cubs for two games in London in 2023.
Largest crowd at Busch III history sees Arenado's two-out RBI single in the first inning last as only run, setting the stage for Montgomery's sterling debut and some peerless defense.
Injuries, trade of Bader have changed everything. But Carlson, Nootbaar are thriving. Wainwright-Molina battery is connected in shutout of Cubs.
Shortly before Tuesday's deadline, Cardinals sent center fielder Harrison Bader to Yankees for lefty Jordan Montgomery, their second trade for a lefty in 24 hours.
