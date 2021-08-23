Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Milwaukee ties game in ninth on solo homer, pulls away in the 10th thanks to a wild pitch, an error, and a misplay. Pushes Cardinals 12 games back in division.
Nootbaar used late-night cage work in 2020 to start swing from 'scratch' and unlock its power. Thursday's homer was his ninth of 2021, doubling his career total.
Burnes holds Cardinals hitless through five, scoreless through six, and only Wainwright's deft dodging of trouble keeps Cardinals close.
Hernandez, Herr, Tudor and White join list of team luminaries
Goldschmidt doubles, homers and scores twice.
In only his second start since 2019, Mikolas gathers momentum and does not allow an earned run. Cardinals offense remains vexed by Bucs' Keller.
Pivotal series for Cardinals begins with putting rookie Carlson (wrist) on the injured list and opting to have Mikolas start Friday, vs. Pittsburgh.
Righthander, who has made one big-league start since 2019, will face Pirates Friday.
Cardinals are discussing whether to have lefty, recovering from a sore elbow, make another rehab appearance or return sooner, even as a reliever.
