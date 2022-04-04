Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold for his live chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s live chat at noon.
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.
Former teammate Matheny calls it a ‘fitting end’ to a big-league career that began 21 years ago.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
With Flaherty out, rotation not solidified yet. But clubhouse optimism is high
DeJong knocks in five runs, three on home run. Molina also homers, Pujols singles as Mikolas pitches strongly for five innings.
Three-time MVP continues emotional week by awaiting word Wednesday on how his wife's brain surgery went in Southern California. He says: It 'went well.'
A record five Gold Gloves return to the Cardinals field, but will defense be enough to claim the one trophy out of reach?
ESPN's baseball schedule shrinks considerably; TBS has Tuesday night games
Of all his numbers, he is most proud of 3,000 hits, considering few were on the infield. But he wants to 'walk away' with another championship.
