Join Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold live from LA for his weekly chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 1:30 p.m. live chat.
-
-
‘It was too emotional’: Shannon at loss for words when honored before Cardinals’ final game
-
Off to LA: Ready to take flight to meet Dodgers, Cardinals close regular season with rain-shortened 3-2 loss to Cubs
-
'Soak up every minute': After season in limited role, Carpenter chases 'big hit,' plays possibly final game at Busch
-
While Cardinals close out regular season in the comforts of home, chaos could unfold out west
-
Share your tips for postseason fans, and read what others have said
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.