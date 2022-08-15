Join Cardinals beat writer Rick Hummel for his Monday live chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
A day after getting 'smacked in the face,' Arenado leads Cardinals' 9-5 victory with personal highlight of back-to-back homers with 'favorite player' Pujols.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
Veteran gives up just three hits in nine innings and none until the seventh. Milwaukee and Cardinals are 7-7 for the season.
The renowned broadcaster is known for sports but has a wide resumé and never has been shy about weighing in on political topics.
Cardinals are looking for their best option against right-handed pitching.
The team takes winning streak of seven games into a three-game set at Coors Field.
Mikolas allowed 10 runs on 14 hits, 11 of them singles, as Cardinals' seven-game winning streak halts and starter's pursuit of 200 innings enters pivotal month.
Hours before he hit two homers in a 6-3 victory, Pujols gave struggling young outfielder Carlson a tip that he used to hit the game-changing, tiebreaker homer.
Siding with a higher strikeout rate just a year after McFarland helped stabilize the bullpen with his grounders, Cardinals remove lefty, add Woodford.
Struggling outfielders O'Neill and Carlson tie game and break tie, respectively, with home runs as Cardinals win series, oust Brewers with 6-3 victory.
