Join Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. Monday for a live chat from baseball’s GM Meetings

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
As he approaches 90, Herzog laments the state of baseball and its fundamental issues
-
Cardinals trim three more, including OFs Williams, Dean
-
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
-
Cardinals cut ties with Carpenter and Martinez
-
Boyer, four other former Cardinals, are on Hall of Fame Golden Days ballot
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.