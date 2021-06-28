Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s live chat at 9 a.m.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
The Cardinals offense has been sockless and searching for so much of the month that it prompted a change at leadoff Thursday and team meetings…
As the Cardinals’ “one-dimensional” and wholly struggling offense has become the subject of internal discussions, external criticism and ongoi…
Cardinals retooling to focus more on reaching base after tough road trip.
Shildt uses his late-inning pitchers in earlier innings but Cardinals' offense still is stalled in 6-2 loss. Nootbaar gets first major league hit, a triple.
Detroit sends Cardinals under .500 again on basis of six-run fourth inning.
The variety and tenacity of the offense that Cardinals have talked all week about seeing more often peeked out of the fog Friday night long en…
Veteran righthander has stopped four losing streaks this month. DeJong, Goldschmidt back him with home-run punch and Arenado does with defensive dazzle.
Outfielder joins Cardinals and starts in left field against Tigers. He was hitting .329 at Memphis, where Thomas was optioned.
If ever there was a stretch to get well, to get right, to get something moving in a positive direction it's during a home stand against two te…
Young outfielder will give Busch Stadium fans a new look this weekend.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.