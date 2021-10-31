Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
Cardinals manager Marmol opens up about arriving ‘ahead of schedule’
-
Power grab: Swanson, Soler sock late homers to rally Atlanta, move one win shy of World Series title
-
Digest: Nootbaar hits for the cycle in Arizona
-
World Series notebook: Highland's Odorizzi found a place to start in Houston, learning how to bring relief in October
-
World Series notebook: Lured from Cardinals by Luhnow, Astros pitching coach Strom proves his stuff works 'at this level'
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.