Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Rookie second baseman had month to remember in 2003. He was gone after 2004.
As international signings being, Cho is the first amateur player from Asia to sign with Cardinals; highly touted shortstop Mejia received large bonus at young age.
Won-Bin Cho, 18, opted out of the KBO draft to pursue opportunity in MLB, where he arrives as a 6-foot-2, lefthanded hitter packed with upside.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
The St. Louis native rejoined Tigers' staff in 2021 after four years in MLB organizations and had battled kidney disease.
Ben Boyd comes from KMOX to replace retiring Anne Carroll, who led the now 145-station operation for 34 years.
The annual July 2 signing period was pushed back to a Jan. 15 start, and the Cardinals are expected to finalize deals with two touted teens.
Universal DH expected to be in new CBA, but sides remain apart on fundamental economic changes to free agency, spending limits, carrots for competing.
Nebraska native previously worked for Cardinals and is first woman named to manage in MLB minor leagues.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.