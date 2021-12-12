Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Cards' Nootbaar worked on his hitting in Arizona Fall League
All depth, no drama: Cardinals add outfielders and two pitchers with youthful upside in fanfare-free Rule 5 draft
Frost warning: Fallout from MLB's lockout reveals unyielding tensions, clashing views, and no hint of thaw
Former Cardinals reliever Kaat finally makes Hall at age 83
