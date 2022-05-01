Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Donovan followed up a strong spring with a sturdy start to the season with Memphis, batting .298 with a .429 slugging percentage.
Cardinals Gold Glove-winning second baseman leads all fielders in assists, defensive runs saved, and double plays. So what's lost if team shifts him to short?
When the benches cleared on Wednesday, Twitter blew up with observations, excitement and, of course, jokes.
Mets throw at Arenado in retaliation for one of their players being hit and Cardinals star is ejected, along with first-base coach Clapp. But Cardinals enjoy 10-5 victory. .
Mets, bruised by a fifth hit batsmen in the series and 19 this season, go up and in on Arenado, leading to melee and two ejections, both Cardinals.
They are the only two active players who have 500 homers and 3,000 hits.
Donovan at third, Dickerson at cleanup against Arizona.
Hard-hit ball expedites right-hander's departure in third inning although X-rays are negative. Cardinals have three hit batsmen--and three hits.
Mikolas throws seven scoreless innings to match Scherzer zero for zero and await the lineup's eighth-inning rally to win.
Right-hander is 10-16 against Cincinnati, the only team in NL with a winning record against him, after Reds snap their losing streak at 11 with 4-1 win.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.