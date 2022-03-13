Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat at noon Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat at noon Monday.
Cardinals players will be in camp Friday, first official workout Monday, and opening day is April 7 at Busch Stadium. There will be a DH in the lineup.
Righthander VerHagen, like Mikolas and Brooks, went abroad to reinvent himself as a pitcher and make a bid to return to the majors.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Friday that Fox has let Buck out of his contract — which had one more year to go — in order for him to move to ESPN.
Players’ union was mulling an offer from MLB late Tuesday that would allow, if accepted, the game to race for a start, reclaim a full 162-game season of play.
Owners and players’ union inch closer to each other significant factors, but after its three-pronged poke MLB says progress not swift enough to save 162-game schedule.
Both pitchers start the season with less than 4 years, 7 days of service time, and that means deleted games by rule could extend Cardinals control through 2024.
Lefty spent two seasons in the majors with Cardinals, starting as a closer and serving some as a starter, for a 10-7 record and 2.98 ERA.
With fewer practices, fewer games, fewer innings, and fewer at-bats, depth will be tested, pitching challenged, and little time for prospects to leave impressions.
Marmol had about a month as manager before MLB's 99-day lockout kept him from communicating with players. There was a lot of catching up by Friday, camp Monday.
Lifelong baseball man says he feels sorry for fans who came to Florida hoping to see big leaguers but had to return home.
