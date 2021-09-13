Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
-
-
Cardinal notebook: Wainwright will have to respect his elders on Monday
-
Arenado delivers again as Cardinals inch closer in playoff chase with 2-0 win over Reds
-
Tipsheet: Reeling Reds maintain brave front while losses mount
-
To stay relevant in wild-card 'race,' Cardinals must close with Reds by winning four of six games
-
Jack Buck's powerful post-Sept. 11 poem still resonates with many today
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.