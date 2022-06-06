Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Ejection was Marmol's first as manager. Also: Flaherty will begin his rehab assignment with around 45 pitches at the Double-A affiliate.
A day that featured Albert Pujols' 3,000th game and Oliver Marmol's first ejection ended with aggressive bullpen use and a rookie's breakthrough hit.
Goldschmidt extends hitting streak to 22 as he knocks in one run and scores another. Wainwright holds Padres to two hits, fans 10 in seven innings.
Series sweep completes 6-3 home stand against contenders Toronto, Milwaukee, San Diego. Goldschmidt hit streak goes to 23.
On June 3, 2004, Yadier Molina made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. 'He should do all right,' coach Dave Duncan predicted.
Friday's Cardinals win was as complete and thorough as any so far this season.
Oviedo, who debuted in 2020 at Wrigley, is 4-2 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 starts for Class AAA Memphis.
Right-hander has 'outperformed' several pitches who are still here, but that he needs to improve his slider, manager says.
A zero-for-two with two walks in Game 1 of doubleheader halted Goldschmidt's hitting streak at 25 games, but he's reached base safely in 40 consecutive.
Lefty reliever throws four innings in relief, doubles his season-high for pitches and makes a winner after Yepez, Donovan RBIs in the 11th inning.
