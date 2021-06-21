Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s live chat at 11 a.m.
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Rainout Saturday 'not the worst thing,' said executive, as losing stretch resurfaces, issues persist. Doubleheader Sunday offers needed chance to reset.
Wainwright will start Game 1, Kim set to follow for Sunday Night Baseball. Both games, per rule, will be seven innings.
“I never ever saw myself having the role that I have now, at all,” hurler says on new podcast.
No fracture found--so far for Sosa. Rondon finishes up at second base.
Edman returns to the lineup. Also: Cardinals face Morton nearly six years after they last saw the Atlanta starter, and things are different for him.
Martinez has another wobbly start, offense sputters again.
"I’ve got nothing to hide," Cards hurler says after game. "... Obviously it didn’t work for me. ... I gave it (up) soon afterwards."
First baseman had driven in first Cardinals run with single in sixth. Back end of bullpen spotless again as Cardinals top Miami for second night in succession in final at-bat.
Redbirds, after another feeble outing Friday, now have scored four runs total in their last 36 innings.
Veteran is known as a strike-thrower, something the Cardinals have lacked this season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.