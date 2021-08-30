Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 10:30 a.m. live chat.
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Pirates had hit the righthander hard in last couple outings against them.
Pittsburgh scores eight runs in seventh before A. Miller, Cabrera can retire anyone. Cardinals had won 10 consecutive games at PNC Park.
Deal will take franchise fixture Molina, 39, through his 19th season and what the team referred to as a 'final season,' setting the stage for a farewell tour.
Miguel Cabrera's 501st career homer comes on Flaherty's final pitch; Cardinals stage late rally as Arenado snaps home slide with two-out, two-run double.
Whitey Herzog and Garry Templeton look back on their short but stormy time together with the Cardinals.
New starting shortstop has four hits, including back-to-back triples in second and third. Wainwright runs scoreless streak to 26 against Pirates. Edman also has four hits.
Initial reviews by team medical officials are 'favorable,' says Shildt, but Flaherty could miss several weeks with only six of them left in the season.
Cardinals reliever was one out from 30th save until Pirates rally. Bullpen had knocked off 4 1/3 hitless innings until ninth. Cardinals miss chance to move up in wild-card derby.
Jack Flaherty will be placed on the injured list with a strain of the right shoulder after leaving Tuesday’s start after two innings.
