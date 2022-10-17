Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares tidbits about the famous Pujols homer against the Astros on this day in 2005. Plus, a happy birthday shoutout to Eminem, who is 50! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented by Window Nation!
Ousted quickly from playoffs, Cardinals face life after Molina without certain starters up the middle and payroll titans taking over the National League.
In a series of detailed, candid tweets shared on social media, right-hander traces troubles in September back to a knee bruise in August. Is it motivation for his return?
Split-fingered practitioner amassed 300 saves and was elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.
During the interview, Albert Pujols shared a story about how he first became interested in playing baseball, an anecdote he said he rarely tells.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
From spending time in the majors and minors, Matthew Liberatore feels growth in balancing the mental and physical aspects of pitching.
For the second year in a row, former longtime St. Louisan Bob Costas is significantly involved in TBS' Major League Baseball playoff telecast plans.
The Cardinals were swept by the Phillies in their recent first-round playoff series, but the roles were reversed in terms of television ratings.
