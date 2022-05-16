Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
DeJong, after a two-for-16 road trip, saw his batting average shrink to .130, continuing several seasons of searching for the swing that made him an All-Star.
Outfielder hit 34 homers for Cardinals last season and has won back-to-back Gold Gloves.
Molina knocks in four, Goldschmidt and Knizner three as Cardinals win for record 203rd time when Wainwright/Molina tandem starts.
'Right now, DeJong playing short is my call to win because of what he’s doing' defensively, says Marmol, as batting average, advanced metrics raise questions.
For the second time in three days against rebuilding Baltimore, the Cardinals struggled to score runs.
On May 10, 1990, a topless dancer named Busty Heart was arrested for what was described as "lewd skipping" in a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium.
Rookie has forced a rewrite of recent lineups with his production, reaching base in nine of his past 13 plate appearances, doubling home first run Saturday.
Hicks pitches a career-high five innings and 77 pitches to continue building toward a role in the rotation, but lineup continues recent fade.
Right-hander feels soreness in shoulder and has an MRI. A second opinion is next but he has a long road to traverse again.
