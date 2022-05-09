Join Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat

Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat.
Carlson delivers game-winning hit after both starters Hicks, Cobb dominate then bow out, and Giants rally to answer Bader's homer, sending tied game into ninth.
In what can be an acrimonious process, O'Neill and Cardinals are scheduled to present their cases Friday to an arbiter to set his salary for the current season.
Molina a pre-game scratch from the lineup. Knizner will start at catcher. Wednesday game moved to 12:10 p.m.
Third baseman knocks in five runs, three on first-inning homer in 10-0 win. O'Neill also homers.
Catcher's 172nd career homer ties Simmons for ninth all-time, Yepez adds first MLB RBI, and Mikolas' pitches into sixth at Oracle Park to get second win.
Cards have had many stars return to flock for swan song; Pujols enjoys helping young players here.
Despite Hudson's strong effort, punchless Cardinals flattened 7-1.
After a long journey on Tuesday/Wednesday, 24-year-old slugger arrives in a big way even if he didn't crush the ball.
O'Neill dropped from third to sixth. Arenado to bat third as Molina to catch Wainwright Wednesday afternoon against Royals.
Forced to reduce active roster from 28 to 26, Cardinals option Naughton and put Brooks on waivers, risking the loss of the right-hander to keep other relievers.
