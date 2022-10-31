Join Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel for his live Cardinals chat at 11 a.m. Monday Oct 31, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cards questions and comments to Monday’s 11 a.m. live chat. ------- 0 Comments Tags Pro-baseball St. Louis Cardinals Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Despite Astros' ample advantages in World Series, Phillies can Bank on home sweep home The Phillies don't have the pitching depth or defense or experience or fancy record of Houston, but they're unbeaten at home; 5-0 at Citizens Bank this postseason.