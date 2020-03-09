Jordan Hicks plays the waiting game in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — At age 23, Jordan Hicks certainly could possess the impatience of youth. But the Cardinals’ reliever who is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery of last June seems quite the contrary.

Patience abounds.

“It’s pretty easy to do it when you’re taking it day by day,” he said, sitting at the far end of the Cardinals’ clubhouse Sunday.

“Especially being hurt, you can’t really rush anything. You can’t look too far ahead because you’re going to get lost in the future. Just live in the present day. That’s how I think about it in my life.”

With Hicks’ recovery said to be on schedule, the early projections called for him to be ready about the All-Star break in July. He hesitates to put that kind of time frame on it.

“I’m not really too worried about four weeks from now but I could be on the mound playing catch in a month. That sounds about right to me,” he said.

“At some point, during the season, I’ll be back. Summer? When does summer end? September?”

Likely he will be back before then, but Hicks, who already has 20 big-league saves and a whopping 865 pitches clocked at better than 100 miles an hour, really does have youth on his side.

“The advantage of that is you get to take your time a little bit more and come back healthy,” he said.

