Even on a night when the offense came up empty and provided no run support, Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery showed just how important his presence has been for a staff that’s already dealt with inconsistency, uncharacteristic results and a key injury in the first two weeks of the season.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol used the term “stabilizing” to described the effect Montgomery has had on the club’s starting rotation, and that wasn’t a throwaway line or overly effusive by any means.

After all, the veteran mainstay Adam Wainwright will face live hitters on Friday for the first time since he pitched in the World Baseball Classic. Workhorse and two-time All-Star Miles Mikolas hasn’t put together the type of complete outing that has become his calling card in recent seasons, while Jack Flaherty has seemed to teeter on the edge of struggling only to pull himself and the club out of trouble right before passing the tipping point. Jake Woodford has had a couple of up and down outings, neither of which have lasted five innings.

The most consistently dependable outings at this extremely early stage of the season have come courtesy of the left arm of Montgomery, who suffered his first loss as the Cardinals fell 5-0 in the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Thursday night.

“He’s done a really nice job,” Marmol said. “He’s settling in really well. He’s done a nice job for us of a combination of that four-seam and the sinker. Today he leaned on the sinker a little more and it was effective. Had some swing and miss with that changeup. Overall, he’s done a really nice job of stabilizing the rotation.”

Thursday night, Montgomery (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He didn’t give up a run through the first five innings and then gave up a run apiece in the sixth and seventh, the final run charge to him having scored after he turned the game over to the bullpen.

He has the two longest starts of the season for the Cardinals' staff.

Montgomery has now held opponents to three runs or fewer in 88 of his 111 career starts in the majors. Since joining the Cardinals prior to last summer’s trade deadline, he’s struck out more batters than any other Cardinals pitcher and the club has won 10 of his 14 starts.

“I missed some spots middle, gave up some hits 0-2, 1-2, but battled, kept us in it, got some groundballs,” Montgomery said, assessing his outing against the Pirates.

He stranded runners on base in the second, fourth and fifth innings, including having maneuvered around a leadoff double in the fourth.

Pirates veteran switch-hitting slugger Carlos Santana doubled into the right field corner, but Montgomery struck out cleanup hitter Ji Man Choi with a curveball that threw Choi so far off balance that it caused Choi to lose the grip on his bat and send it through the middle of the infield. Montgomery had to sidestep it to avoid getting hit. Montgomery then got back-to-back groundballs to end the frame.

Montgomery allowed back-to-back doubles to start the sixth, the second an RBI double by Santana, and still limited the damage to one run.

In the seventh, he struck out the first batter he faced but then allowed consecutive singles by the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters in the Pirates lineup.

“I would’ve liked to get out of that jam in the seventh, but bringing in (Jordan) Hicks — I understand it,” Montgomery said. “I mean the guy throws 103. I fully understand it, but, being a competitor, I always want the ball.”

Montgomery threw 100 pitches in his previous start, seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, and Marmol was determined not to let his left-hander reach 100 on Thursday night. Even if that goes against the mindset Montgomery takes into every outing.

“I’m going to go out there and try to eat up as many innings (as I can), save our bullpen, throw a hundred and whatever pitches,” Montgomery said. “It’s a little early now, but I want to be a horse going out there, give them 110, 115, every game.”

The Cardinals offense, which had scored 15 runs in Montgomery’s previous two starts, didn’t have a similar level of success against Pirates starter Vince Velasquez or the Pirates relief corps.

Shut out for the second time this season, the Cardinals were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Velasquez tossed his longest scoreless start since June 29, 2021.

“He has our backs,” Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker said of Montgomery. “He’s out there fighting. I wish I personally could have helped out the team a little more. It's really good to see, even though the offense is getting a little unlucky here or sometimes things didn’t go our way, he was still out there battling, giving it his all. I think he did a pretty job, an unbelievable job.”

Walker saw his record-tying hitting streak end in Thursday’s loss. On Wednesday, Walker, 20, hit in his 12th consecutive game to start the season and tied former Philadelphia Athletics outfielder Eddie Murphy’s 111-year-old record for longest hitting streak to begin a major-league career by a player under 21 years old.

Thursday, Walker went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts. His streak had also tied for the longest active hitting streak in the majors along with Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott.

“It was cool, for sure,” Walker said of the streak. “Absolutely. It’s over now. It was definitely a cool moment, but now it’s time to start another one.”

Walker never seemed to put too much emphasis on the streak despite what became daily questions and national attention.

It wasn’t something Walker had ever imagined when he made the club out of spring training, skipping the Triple-A level of the minor leagues completely in the process.

“I didn’t really think about that out of the gate, but I felt confident I was ready,” Walker said. “Out of spring training, I felt confidence I was ready for the big leagues. I know it’s not always going to be a great day, but I still feel confident in my ability no matter what happens the day before or the past week. I still have to feel confident.”

Photos: Pittsburgh Pirates shut out St. Louis Cardinals 5-0