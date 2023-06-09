First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Today's Cardinals and Reds matchup will feature two of the top young prospects in baseball: Jordan Walker and Elly De La Cruz.

Walker is currently considered MLB's top prospect. De La Cruz, who will be playing in his fourth major league game today, is ranked fourth by MLB Pipeline. De La Cruz has four hits in three games, including a home run, a double and a triple. Walker will hit eighth and play left field, and De La Cruz will hit fourth and play shortstop for the Reds.

Dylan Carlson returns to the Cardinals from the injured list and will start in right field and hit ninth. Carlson played three games for Class AAA Memphis on a rehab assignment earlier in the week, with three hits and three walks over 12 plate appearances.

Despite Carlson's return to the lineup, Tommy Edman will remain the starting centerfielder.

With Edman in the outfield, Brendan Donovan will shift to second base, and Paul DeJong will continue handling shortstop. Donovan will lead off for the Cardinals, and DeJong will hit seventh.

Lineups

Cardinals (26-36, 5th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tommy Edman, CF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Jordan Walker, LF

9. Dylan Carlson, RF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Reds (29-34, 3rd in the NL Central, 5 GB)

1. Kevin Newman, 3B

2. Matt McLain, 2B

3. Jonathan India, DH

4. Elly De La Cruz, SS

5. Spencer Steer, 1B

6. Tyler Stephenson, C

7. Stuart Fairchild, LF

8. TJ Hopkins, RF

9. Jose Barrero, CF

P: Ben Lively, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-7, 4.23 ERA): He hasn't been a winning pitcher since April 8; the Cardinals haven't won in his last 10 starts.

RHP Ben Lively (3-3, 3.03 ERA): This is Lively's second start of the season against the Cardinals. In his first, he pitched six innings and allowed two runs on five hits in a 10-3 Reds win.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): In his second rehab appearance with Class AAA Memphis, Woodford pitched three scoreless innings Saturday. He got nine outs on 35 pitches. His next outing could be a repeat of the three innings or, based on his efficiency, a reach for four. (Updated June 6)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday, and the team would like to see some activities this week that could mean a return within the next homestand. (Updated June 5)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has tested his ankles from sides of the plate and increased the intensity of his running. A rehab assignment is next. (Updated June 5)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): After receiving treatment for inflammation in his back, O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. That pushes his baseball activity back to June 15. If he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts, he'll ease back into baseball activities. (Updated June 5)

What's next

The Cardinals begin a six-game homestand hosting the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants.

