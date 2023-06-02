First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

Jordan Walker returns to the lineup after a 35-game assignment to the minor leagues. The top prospect's call-up comes on the heels of Lars Nootbaar's assignment to the injured list due to back spasms.

Walker, 21, played 29 games while in Class AAA Memphis for a .239 batting average with four home runs and 16 RBIs. He will play right field and hit eighth today.

Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan will join Walker in the outfield. Edman will make his second career start in center field with Donovan returning to left field for the ninth time this season. Donovan will lead off; Edman will hit ninth.

Nolan Gorman and Paul DeJong will start at second base and shortstop respectively. This will be Gorman's fourth consecutive game starting on the infield (rather than DH).

With Gorman on the infield, Alec Burleson will start at DH and hit sixth.

Sources: Cardinals recalling top prospect Jordan Walker, set to join team in Pittsburgh Walker, 21, has hit .264 with a .415 slugging percentage in his past 15 games at Class AAA Memphis. He hit a 430-foot homer Wednesday for Redbirds.

Lineups

Cardinals (25-32, 4th in the NL Central, 6 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Pirates (17-38, 5th in the AL Central, 11 GB)

1. Tucupita Marcano, SS

2. Brian Reynolds, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Jack Suwinski, CF

5. Carlos Santana, 1B

6. Ji Hwan Bae, 2B

7. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

8. Josh Palacios, RF

9. Austin Hedges, C

P: Roansy Contreras, RHP

Worthy: Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s experience replacing a legend insightful as Cardinals begin new era Former major-leaguer Jarrod Saltalamacchia shared insight on his experience filling the shoes of a legendary catcher and team leader in Boston.

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.81 ERA): Flaherty is looking to build off of one of his best starts of the season, where he allowed one run over seven innings. He has struggled with consistency this season, alternating strong performances with weak ones.

RHP Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.33 ERA): After a disappointing stretch to start the season, Contreras was briefly moved to the bullpen but returns to starting duties today out of a need for the Pirates, who have had several starters go down with injuries. His last appearance was as a relief pitcher, where he went two innings and allowed no runs.

Minor league report: Cardinals prospect Luken Baker blasts 436-foot homer, draws three walks Luken Baker’s home run was his 17th of the year and puts him four shy of matching his 2022 total just 53 games into the MiLB season.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): If he recovers as expected, his next appearance could come as part of a rehab assignment. (Updated May 27)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson continues to swing from the right side. The Cardinals hope that in the coming days Carlson can put more weight on the injured ankle to take swings left-handed as well. At that point, Carlson could test the ankle for running and other baseball-related activities. (Updated May 27)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. (Updated May 18)

What's next

The Cardinals continue their weekend series with the Pirates before continuing a road trip that sends them to Texas for three games with the Rangers.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.