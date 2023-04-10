DENVER — At a ballpark famous for how quickly a lead can vanish, the Cardinals learned that in the pitch-clock era it’s a whole game that can get away fast.

With both teams sprinting through the early innings, the Colorado Rockies outran the Cardinals to a 7-4 victory Monday night in 2 hours, 14 minutes at Coors Field. The Rockies did not hit a home run. They didn’t need to. Through eight innings they peppered the Cardinals for 13 hits and turned line drive singles or infield singles into runs all the same.

Infielder Alan Trejo tied a career high with three hits — all of them singles.

His leadoff single against Steven Matz in the third inning started the first rally of the game, and his RBI single in the fourth inning snapped the 2-2 tie the Cardinals had created in the top of the fourth. Colorado pressed on from there, chasing Matz from the game in the sixth inning after scoring six runs on nine hits against the lefty. Seven of them were singles, including the last hit he allowed on an elevated curveball. In four career starts at Coors Field, Matz (0-2) has yet to win.

The loss was the Cardinals' sixth in seven games.

Alec Burleson’s triple and Paul Goldschmidt’s first of two RBI singles hoisted the Cardinals in the fourth inning to tie the game. They would score only two more runs in the game as Colorado mounted rally after small-ball rally. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Drew VerHagen got a meek groundball that barely made it halfway between the mound and home plate. His flip to home for what could have been the final out of the inning was good, but catcher Willson Contreras did not keep his toe on the plate.

He did connect with a tag, and that was the argument coming from the Cardinals' dugout. They sought a replay. The umpire refused one, saying that the Cardinals had run out of time to request review.

That prolonged the game even more as manager Oliver Marmol and home-plate umpire Shane Livensparger argued about when Marmol had made the request for video replay review.

Instead of the end of inning, the Rockies had another run, and so the game went for the Cardinals. There were errors (for the first time all season). There were misplays. There were innings that went unfinished, potential scoring chances that went unexploited, and now a road trip that could turn just as quickly into a road plunge.

Elehuris Montero, the infield prospect the Rockies got from the Cardinals in the Nolan Arenado trade, reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

He reached twice on errors.

Those were the first two errors committed by the Cardinals this season.

Montero scored in the fourth and sixth inning as the Rockies widened their lead. His RBI double in the fourth inning cued a two-run rally that included his rumbling slide home. In the sixth inning, Montero tagged Matz with a single and then scored after the Rockies had chased the lefty from the game. Montero reached base in his other two at-bats on an error at second base and a groundball off Tommy Edman’s glove at shortstop. Entering the game, Montero, a standout prospect for the Cardinals at third base, was batting .313.

Walker sets Cardinals rookie record

In the same fashion he tied Ted Williams on Sunday, Jordan Walker surpassed Magneuris Sierra on Monday.

With a line drive single up the middle, Walker set a new Cardinals' rookie record with a hit in his 10th consecutive game to open his career. Walker’s single in the top of the seventh inning surpassed Sierra’s record of at least a hit in nine games to start his career in 2017. To that point in the game, Walker was the only Cardinals player this season to have at least a hit in every game.

Arenado entered Monday with a chance and was hitless in his first three at-bats.

Walker’s hitting streak remains a rarity for someone his age, and he’s now the first to be 20 or younger to open his career with a 10-game hitting streak in more than 110 years. Ted Williams, at age 20, began his career with a nine-game hitting streak in 1939. Walker tied that Sunday, surpassed it Monday, and now has the second-longest debut hitting streak since at least 1900 by a rookie his age.

“Honest” Eddie Murphy, of the Philadelphia Athletics, had a 12-game hitting streak to open his career in 1912, when he was 20.

Walker debuted a few days younger than Murphy.

Marquez’s night ends abruptly

A win away from becoming the all-time leader in that category for the Colorado Rockies’ franchise, right-hander German Marquez dashed through the first three innings without allowing the Cardinals to hit a ball out of the infield.

Marquez got eight groundouts from the first nine batters he faced, and the ninth didn’t put the ball in play at all. Burleson struck out.

The Cardinals greeted Marquez with three consecutive hits and two runs during their second look at him, and there would not be a third. The right-hander abruptly left the game with an apparent injury at the start of the sixth inning. Marquez started to warm up for the inning but before he finished was joined on the mound by his manager and a trainer. He walked off with the trainer.

After the game, the Rockies told Colorado media that Marquez experienced tightness in his right forearm.

With five innings completed and the lead when he left, Marquez was in line for the win. It would be his 65th for the Rockies and the new standard.

In 30 years as a big-league franchise, the Rockies’ have produced two pitchers who won 64 games for them. Lefty Jeff Francis set the mark, and Marquez tied it earlier this season. Marquez also had the chance Monday night to become the all-time leader in career strikeouts as a Rockies pitcher. He needed 10.

“Hopefully it doesn’t happen tonight,” Arenado said before the game. “That would not be good. He’s always had electric stuff.”

Marquez had four strikeouts.

Jersey is grey, glove still gold

Upon the ground he won eight of his 10 Gold Glove awards, Arenado continued working toward his 11th by helping Matz through the early innings.

Arenado, the longtime Rockies third baseman who was traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season, spoke before the game about how it “feels like a long time” since that trade. Part of the reason is the turnover of the Rockies’ roster. Arenado listed a few of the players he shared a clubhouse with — the two pitchers he’ll face in the series — and also, of course, outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

It was Blackmon who put Arenado’s glove quickly to a test.

After Jurickson Profar’s leadoff single in the field inning, the left-handed hitter Blackmon poked a grounder to third. Arenado charged and went straight to second for a double play few third basemen will try. That eased Matz out of the first inning. In the second, Arenado started another double play to erase another leadoff single. Each double play started by Arenado was turned by a different middle infielder: Shortstop Tommy Edman pivoted on the first-inning play to get Blackmon, and Nolan Gorman, in his first start this season at second, handled the second-inning double play.

The Cardinals had three double plays in the first three innings.

Photos: Cardinals drop series opener at Colorado