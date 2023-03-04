JUPITER, Fla. — Top prospect Jordan Walker went 2 for 4 with a double in his first foray in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals this spring, but one day later he has given way to Brendan Donovan.

Walker didn’t drop far in the batting order, he’ll bat second in Saturday’s road game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach.

Donovan starts at third base, while Nolan Arenado gets a day off. Paul Goldschmidt, who the Cardinals scratched from the lineup in order to attend to a family matter on Friday, is also getting a day off.

Goldschmidt is at the club’s facility and scheduled to take part in the morning workout. Arenado and Goldschmidt figure to return to the lineup on Sunday before they leave camp to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. They’re scheduled to leave camp on Monday.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson is taking a couple days off of throwing, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said on Saturday morning. Marmol described the decision to give Carlson a few days off from throwing as a “precaution” due to discomfort Carlson felt in his arm.

Willson Contreras starts at catcher against the Nationals. Earlier in the week, Contreras and Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith got into each other’s face after Smith got hit with a pitch by non-roster invitee and 2022 Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year Gordon Graceffo.

MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reported that Smith told reporters the pitch hit him on the outside of his right quad above the knee.

According to Zuckerman, Smith said Contreras told him, “He didn’t hit you on purpose. Go to first.” That's when Smith and Contreras exchanged words and home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to get between the two.

Smith is in the starting lineup for the Nationals, batting fifth.

This had originally been slated as pitcher Jack Flaherty’s day to make his first Grapefruit League start of the spring. Instead, he’s been pushed back to Sunday and will pitch in the same game as left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Connor Thomas, the Arizona Fall League’s Pitcher of the Year, starts against the Nationals in Flaherty’s place.

Here’s the lineup:

1. Brendan Donovan, 3B

2. Jordan Walker, LF

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Juan Yepez, 1B

6. Paul DeJong, DH

7. Moises Gomez, RF

8. Juniel Querecuto, SS

9. Mike Antico, CF