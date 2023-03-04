WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jordan Walker’s four-hit, two-home run game proved the main course of an offensive feast by the Cardinals as they logged their fifth win of the Grapefruit League season.

Paul DeJong, Nolan Gorman and Matt Koperniak each also contributed home runs as the Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals 9-6 in front of an announced 3,260 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Saturday afternoon.

Walker fell a triple shy of the cycle on a day when he beat out an infield single, lined a double to left-center field and blasted two home runs. His first home run cleared the outfield wall, the grass berm behind the wall and landed on the concourse.

The Cardinals (5-2) collected eight extra-base hits including doubles by Willson Contreras, Luken Baker and Walker.

Walker’s second home run and DeJong’s homer both came as part of a four-run seventh inning for the Cardinals.

Other storylines

• Cardinals left-hander Connor Thomas gave up two runs on five hits in three innings in his second start of the spring. Thomas gave up both runs in the second inning.

With one out in the second, Thomas gave up a line-drive single to left field followed by a double on a ball scorched past the dive of third baseman Brendan Donovan and into the left field corner. Thomas then got to two strikes against Jake Alu, but Alu swatted an RBI single right field to give the Nationals a 1-0 edge. The next batter, Victor Robles, drove in a run with a bunt and gave the Nationals a 2-0 advantage at the end of two innings.

• Gorman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. His fifth-inning home run, the first of the spring for Gorman, also drove in Walker. Gorman has gone 4 for 12 with four RBIs in five games this spring.

• Koperniak homered in his first at-bat of Grapefruit League play. That’s his lone at-bat so far this spring, which means he’s currently batting 1.000 with one hit, one run scored, one RBI and four total bases. He has the rare slash line of 1.000/1.000/4.000.