Jose Quintana to start Game 1 of Cardinals' first-round MLB playoff series

Cardinals beat Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in game 2 of doubleheader

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) goes to work in the sixth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has named left-hander Jose Quintana Friday's Game 1 starter for the wild card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. It will be his first postseason start since the 2017 NLCS with the Chicago Cubs. 

One of the major pieces acquired at this year's trade deadline, Quintana, 33, has been dominant for the Cardinals over 12 starts. He's pitched to a 2.01 ERA, and the club has won nine of those games. 

Quintana made one start against the Phillies this season, doing so in his final start as a Pittsburgh Pirate on July 29. He went 5⅔ innings and allowed just four hits and zero earned runs. 

Marmol also named Miles Mikolas as the Game 2 starter while leaving open who would start a potential Game 3.

