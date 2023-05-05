First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Outfielder Juan Yepez was recalled from Class AAA Memphis before today's game and will start in left field for the Cardinals and bat sixth. With Memphis, Yepez has three home runs this season with a .719 OPS.

Willson Contreras will serve as the designated hitter and bat third in the order. Andrew Knizner will start at catcher in Contreras' stead and bat ninth. Today's game is Knizner's 10th start of the season; as a starter, he is batting .143 with four hits. The Cardinals are 4-5 in games Knizner catches.

Dylan Carlson will start in center field and bat from his preferred right-handed side of the plate against a left-handed pitcher. In 25 at-bats this season as a right-handed hitter, Carlson has a .304 batting average and a .708 OPS. Nolan Gorman will start the game on the bench; he has no hits in six at-bats against left-handers.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-22, 5th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Dylan Carlson, CF

6. Juan Yepez, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Lars Nootbaar, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Tigers (13-17, 3rd in the AL Central, 4 GB)

1. James Vierling, CF

2. Andy Ibanez, RF

3. Javier Baez, SS

4. Eric Haase, LF

5. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

6. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

7. Miguel Cabrera, DH

8. Zack Short, 3B

9. Jake Rogers, C

P: Matthew Boyd

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.34 ERA): Despite being the most reliable starter in the Cardinals rotation thus far, earning quality starts in four of his six starts, Montgomery is riding a four-game losing streak. In that time, he has pitched 23 innings and allowed just 10 earned runs.

LHP Matthew Boyd (1-2, 5.47 ERA): Boyd has failed to complete the sixth inning in all of his five starts this season. In his last appearance, Boyd allowed more than three runs for the first time this season, surrendering six on eight hits over five innings.

Injury report

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez will be out four to six months after having shoulder surgery. He has been moved to the 60-day injured list. (Updated: May 3)

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright is set to return to the majors and will be in line to pitch for the Cardinals Saturday. (Updated: May 2)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their series with the Detroit Tigers before departing for a weeklong road trip to Chicago and Boston.

