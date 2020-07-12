July 12, 1966: Brand-new Busch Stadium becomes a torture chamber in 103-degree heat at All-Star Game

McCarver, who caught the last two innings, said, "I lost eight pounds. Of course (before that), I sat in the bullpen. I was too dumb to go into the dugout."

Like Torre, he found that the salt pills (two) he took didn't do him much good. "We all took salt tablets. We found out that it was the worst thing in the world for you," McCarver said.

"Joe told me he took 12. I never heard of anybody taking that many."

Heated memories

Due to all those salt tablets, perhaps Torre then could be excused for his wanderings after the game. With Eastern and TWA airlines on strike, players had to hustle to get where they were going to start the second half of the season.

"And," Torre said, "those were the days you carried your own bags. You're carrying your baseball bag and your suitcase.

"I went outside and they said, 'The car taking you to the airport is just outside the gate.' So I went out, I didn't see it, so I started walking. I walked all the way around the stadium to find out the car was right there. If I had just gone about 20 yards to the right, I would have found the car."

By then, Torre - and his new sports coat - was drenched.