Just short of 5,000 major-league games umpired, St. Louisan Gerry Davis opts out of 2020 season

This was to be the year that St. Louisan Gerry Davis would reach the 5,000 mark for games worked by a major league umpire. Davis, 67, would be one of only four to attain that figure and he already holds the No. 1 berth for postseason games at 151.

The key number here, though, is 67. And the ex-Roosevelt High product and former bartender at Thurmer’s has joined nine other umpires, including seven other crew chiefs, in opting out of working the 2020 season because of health and safety issues related to the ever-looming presence of the coronavirus.

Having joined Tom Hallion, Mike Winters, Fieldin Culbreth, Phil Cuzzi, Brian Gorman, Jerry Layne, Scott Barry, Kerwin Danley and Sam Holbrook, Davis, the oldest of that group, told the Post-Dispatch, “I am in the increased risk category. It was explained to me by Major League Baseball’s medical department that I don’t have necessarily an increased chance of catching it but I have an increased chance of the implications being more severe. I have three young grandchildren and it just seems like the thing to do.”

“I’m going to err on the side of safety,” said Davis.

Had he reached 43 games, Davis would have had 5,000 and he had planned to retire on the spot. Now, his plan is work again next year — if it is safe to do so.